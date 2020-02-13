Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man on charges in Warren homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man charged in Warren’s third homicide of the year was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Earlier this week, police picked up 54-year-old Walter Toles and charged him with killing 27-year-old Marlon Smith.

Police were initially called to Smith’s home on Oriole Place SW around 1:45 p.m. Monday after Smith’s mother found him dead. She hadn’t heard from him since the night before.

Detectives say the suspect and the victim knew each other, but they’re still investigating to determine the extent of their relationship.

Detectives say evidence at the crime scene led them to Toles’ home in Newton Falls, and after speaking with him and finding additional evidence there, they felt comfortable enough to make an arrest within about eight hours of beginning the investigation.

Toles faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

He will be arraigned Friday morning on the charges.