Grand jury indicts man on murder charges for deaths of woman, her father in Youngstown

John Brunner, III, is facing charges for the shooting deaths of Cierra Morris and her father, LeRoy Morris

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Tuesday indicted a man being held in the county jail for the February shooting deaths of a father and daughter in Youngstown.

John Brunner III, 30, who has addresses in Akron and Warren, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder for the Feb. 29 shooting deaths of Cierra Morris, 25 and her father LeRoy Morris, 58, inside their West Judson Avenue home.

Although the indictments were issued Tuesday, they were not released until Wednesday.

Police have not commented on the case except to say it arose from a domestic dispute. Cierra Morris and Brunner had a child together.

Brunner was arrested after he turned himself into police a few hours after the shooting. He has been held in the Mahoning County Jail since then.

Brunner’s girlfriend is also being held in the jail on a complicity charge for driving him to and from the shooting. She has yet to be indicted.