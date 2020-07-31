Grand jury indicts man on charges related to Youngstown shooting

The victim spent weeks in the hospital and had at least four surgeries because of his wounds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a June 10 shooting in Youngstown that put the victim in the hospital for several weeks.

Raymond Owens, Jr., 31, was indicted on two counts of discharge of a firearm at or on prohibited premises, one of those counts being a first-degree felony; and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation. The charges also have three-year firearm specifications and five-year drive-by shooting specifications.

Owens turned himself in to police about a week after a June 10 shooting on South Jackson Street on the East Side.

Reports said police were called for a shooting, and when they arrived, they found the victim wounded on the front porch being treated by two witnesses.

The victim testified at a preliminary hearing that he was on the front porch of his brother’s home with his children and fiance when Owens drove by, turned around and stopped and fired several shots.

The victim returned fire with a gun he had but was hit in the stomach. He spent several weeks in the hospital and had at least four surgeries because of his wounds.

The victim testified at the hearing his fiance once had a child with Owens, but they had not spoken for several years.

Owens has been free on bond since his arraignment in municipal court.

Also indicted on a charge of felonious assault for a June 28 stabbing was Melvin Young, 53, of Market Street.

He is accused of stabbing a man who was found June 28 in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Health Center with several stab wounds.

Young still has a felonious assault charge pending from June of 2019 for an incident where a man lost an eye. He had been free on 10% bond before his most recent charge.