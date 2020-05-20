Grand jury indicts man on charges related to pregnant Warren woman’s murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a man on charges that he killed a pregnant mother inside her Warren home.

Kemari James is now facing charges of two counts of murder (one for the mom, and one for the unborn child), one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated robbery. All charges have firearm and repeat violent offender specifications.

James also faces an escape and weapons under disability charge.

U.S. Marshals arrested James in Baltimore after police connected him to the April 17 shooting death of 26–old La’Nesha Workman, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Workman was pregnant. She was also the mother of three children.

After the murder, those children were found crying inside the home.

Investigators recently returned James to the area so he could face the local charges.