WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against a man accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a wooded area last year.

Antuan Parker is charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse, two counts of having weapons under disability and aggravated arson.

Parker is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Desirae Boss, who was found Oct. 2, 2021, in the woods near Choctaw Avenue SW with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested Parker Nov. 15, 2021. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

The aggravated arson charge that he faces stems from a fire at 692 Oak Street SW on October 4.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.