YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man on a charge of aggravated murder for a shooting death at a South Avenue gas station.

Samuel Byrd, 68, of Washington D.C., is charged for the June 19 shooting death of Keimone Black, who was shot and killed about 3 a.m. at a gas pump at the Shell Station at South and Samuel avenues.

The murder charge comes with a firearm and repeat offender specification. He is also charged with having weapons under disability.

Police have not commented on a motive or why a man in his late 60s from out of town ended up as a suspect.

Detectives served a search warrant two days after Black was killed at an address in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue. Police have taken several gunfire calls at that address this year.

Prosecutors said during Byrd’s arraignment in municipal court there was evidence that Byrd was going back to the D.C. area just before he was caught.

Detectives then tracked Byrd to the Boardman Inn in Boardman, where he was arrested with help from Boardman police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force.

Police said Black was in an SUV at a gas pump when a man walked up to one of the doors and fired several shots inside. He fell out of the SUV and died later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Byrd is no stranger to law enforcement. He has a criminal record dating back to at least 1978 in Washington, D.C., for weapons charges.

Court records show in 1981, Byrd and two others were convicted of murdering a gas station attendant a year earlier during an armed robbery at a gas station in Washington, DC.

He was arrested but managed to escape from custody at the District of Columbia jail twice within two weeks. He was convicted of the murder charge and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Court records show the escape charges were dropped and he was released from prison in 2017.