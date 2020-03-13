Grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting at Youngstown after-hours club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with one of three shootings deaths last month at an after-hours club on the North Side was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County jail.

Robert Shelton, 44, faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Shelton has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested Feb. 11, two days after gunfire broke out at the Brothers Of a Power nightclub on Logan Avenue.

Police said Daniel Ortello, 31 and Charles Pullen, 37, shot each other inside the club and both died.

As patrons streamed out of the club in panic, police said Shelton shot Dymond Ortello, 37, in the parking lot in front of a police officer then threw his gun under a car and ran away.

The Ortellos are brothers.