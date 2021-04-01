Grand jury indicts man in Boardman hotel animal cruelty case

Reports said Dante Mason told police he beat a dog to teach it a "lesson"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man who was arrested at a Boardman hotel on animal cruelty charges.

Dante Mason, 30, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and cruelty to companion animals following his Feb. 22 arrest at the Red Roof Inn after guests complained that someone there was abusing a dog.

According to a Boardman police report, when officers arrived, they heard loud thumping and a dog crying and yelping loudly.

Officers said Mason initially refused to open the door for officers but eventually came to the door. He told officers that he was angry that his dog had peed on the bed and he was “teaching the dog a lesson” in the bathroom, according to the report.

Police then discovered a 4- or 5-month-old pit bull puppy with a badly-broken back leg. Police reported that the dog was lying in its own feces in the bathtub and appeared to be unable to stand and was having difficulty breathing.

Humane agents took custody of the dog to get him medical treatment.

Mason has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest.