Grand jury indicts man for shooting death on Youngstown’s South Side

Witnesses said the victim was killed following an argument

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for a Sept. 8 shooting death in Youngstown following an argument.

Traeshaun Turner, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and felonious assault for the shooting death of Ishmael Bethel, 25, of Hudson Avenue and the wounding of a teen in the arm at Glenwood and Cleveland avenues.

The teen, who testified at Turner’s preliminary hearing in municipal court, testified that she was arguing with Turner over a debt she owed him when Bethel tried to get Turner to leave her alone.

Turner then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Bethel and the teen, she said. Bethel died on the way to St. Elizabeth Health Center while the teen was treated there for a gunshot wound to the arm and later released.

Turner was arrested the day after the murder and has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arraignment in municipal court on $1 million bond. He arranged to turn himself into U.S. Marshals when he found out that he was wanted for Bethel’s death.

Police said they were able to make an arrest so quickly because of several witnesses who talked to investigators.

More stories from WKBN.com: