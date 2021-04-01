Grand jury indicts man for causing crash that killed YSU football player

Adrienne Washington has managed to post bail since he was arraigned in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who police said crashed into a car driven by a former Youngstown State University football player who died in the crash was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Adrienne Washington, 19, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with an order or signal of police, aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter for the Feb. 7 crash that killed Darius Shackleford, 24.

Reports said Washington was driving north on Albert Street and had just run a red light in front of a city police officer. The officer went to turn around before he could pull Washington over, but within 10 seconds, Washington’s car collided with Shackleford’s car, which was going west through a green light at Albert Street and McGuffey Road.

Shackleford died in the crash. Washington tried to run away but was caught, according to police. He was questioned that night and released, but he turned himself in a few days after police charged him on March 2.

Washington has since posted $75,000 bond that was set during his March 10 arraignment.

An Internal Affairs investigation by police cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, saying everything happened too quickly after he tried to pull Washington over.