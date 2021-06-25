Grand jury indicts man for April robbery of Austintown bank

Derrick Tillman is facing aggravated robbery charges out of Austintown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for the April robbery of an Austintown bank.

Derrick Tillman, 57, faces charges of aggravated robbery with a repeat violent offender specification, robbery, with the same specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tillman has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was taken into custody May 7 by township police.

Tillman is charged with robbing a branch of PNC Bank April 23 on Mahoning Avenue.

He is eligible for a repeat violent offender specification because of a 2006 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary and kidnapping, according to the indictment.

He is expected to be arraigned July 7.

