YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of the Nov. 2 shooting of his girlfriend was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Danny Duley, 45, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor domestic violence.

The charges stem from a shooting about 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at a home in the 1800 block of South Schenley Avenue where a woman was shot in the face. She was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

When police responded, Duley was not there, but he returned later and was taken into custody. Reports said police also found a 9mm handgun in the car Duley came back in.

Police recovered a 9mm shell casing at the crime scene.

Duley has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arraigned in municipal court.