Grand jury indicts man accused of shoot-out with police in Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man on charges related to a shooting involving officers and troopers in Boardman last month.

Stephen Bruce Wilson faces 10 felonious assault charges, as well as charges of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, having weapons under disability, obstructing official business and vandalism.

September 7, Wilson was involved in a confrontation with police in which shots were fired.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states that officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. He was treated at the hospital and later booked into the Mahoning County Jail.