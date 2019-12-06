Grand jury indicts man accused of holding woman at knifepoint in front of Youngstown police

Police were able to subdue the man after he tripped and was no longer able to use the woman as a human shield, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said held a woman at knifepoint in front of a Youngstown police officer was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Tyrone Gregory, 41, of West LaClede Avenue, faces charges of kidnapping, abduction, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory is presently free on bond after his arraignment in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 7:20 p.m. November 1 to a home in the 700 block of Lake Drive for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they were told Gregory was in the basement acting strangely.

When officers went in the basement, Gregory grabbed a woman and held her in front of him as a shield, reports said. He ignored several orders to release the woman before grabbing a knife and holding it to her back, police said.

An officer drew his weapon and pointed it at Gregory and demanded he release the woman, reports said. Gregory still refused, but he did toss the knife away after a few commands. Police said he then began backing up, still holding the woman, but he tripped, which exposed a leg, which officers hit with a Taser.

After hitting Gregory with a Taser, he released the woman, but he fought officers and one of them received several cuts from rolling on broken glass on the floor trying to control Gregory, reports said.

After he was secured, a person at the home told police that Gregory that had just smoked crack cocaine. Police found a bag of crack cocaine and a crack pipe, reports said.