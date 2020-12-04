Grand jury indicts five on charges that they stole cars, motorcycles, ATVs

Two of those charged are accused of leading up the effort

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five people for their roles in allegedly stealing cars and other vehicles from November 2019 until April.

According to the indictment, Ronald James Adams, 21, of Columbia, S.C., and Derrian Michael Thomas, 19, of Colby Avenue, ran the operation. They both face charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Adams also faces four counts of breaking and entering and 17 counts of grand theft, while Thomas also faces two counts of breaking and entering and 17 counts of grand theft.

Also indicted by the grand jury were Brandon Ogden, 21, of Victor Avenue, who faces a single count of breaking and entering and 15 counts of grand theft; Derrick L. Thomas, 48, of Parkcliffe Avenue, who faces five counts of receiving stolen property; and Aligail Acosta, 33, of Victor Avenue, who faces 10 counts of receiving stolen property.

The indictment states that Adams and Derrian Thomas were responsible for either committing the crimes themselves or having others commit the crimes for them from Nov. 19, 2019 to April 10.

Among the items stolen were a dump truck; motorcycles; tools and cash; and ATVs.

They are expected to be arraigned Dec. 15.