Grand jury indicts couple accused of planning murder in Youngstown

The Youngstown shooting left a victim with injuries

Desmond Cochrane, charged with a shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man charged with a shooting last month while his girlfriend is charged with helping him evade police.

Desmond Cochrane Jr., 23, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault for a September 9 shooting at West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street. That shooting left a man with a leg injury.

The victim told police that he was at the corner when someone in a passing car fired several shots at him. He managed to limp to a home on West Laclede Avenue, where police were called.

He was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Cochrane’s girlfriend, Aliyah Monae Taylor, 22, was indicted on a charge of obstructing official business for giving Cochrane a ride from the crime scene.

Taylor and Cochrane were both indicted on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges. The indictment says the two plotted for a week to kill the shooting victim as well as another woman.

Police Friday declined to comment further on the conspiracy charge.

