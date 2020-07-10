Grand jury indicts Boardman man on charges that he racially targeted, attacked neighbor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man accused of hurling racial slurs and attacking a man who only two days before moved next to his apartment building was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Richard Vince, Jr., 45, of Cook Avenue, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault, a fifth-degree felony count of ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor assault.
The indictment steps from a June 1 arrest when Daylin White told township police he was cleaning up after his dog in a lot next to Vince’s home when Vince called him several racist names and hit him twice with a baseball bat.
White’s girlfriend tried to break up the attack and she was also assaulted, reports said. She was grabbed and thrown against a wall, reports said.
Vince is white, while White is black.
Vince is free on bond following his arraignment in county court in Boardman.