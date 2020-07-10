Grand jury indicts Boardman man on charges that he racially targeted, attacked neighbor

Daylin White previously spoke to WKBN, saying his neighbor, Richard Vince, yelled racial slurs at him and beat him with a bat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man accused of hurling racial slurs and attacking a man who only two days before moved next to his apartment building was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Richard Vince, Jr., 45, of Cook Avenue, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault, a fifth-degree felony count of ethnic intimidation and misdemeanor assault.

The indictment steps from a June 1 arrest when Daylin White told township police he was cleaning up after his dog in a lot next to Vince’s home when Vince called him several racist names and hit him twice with a baseball bat.

White’s girlfriend tried to break up the attack and she was also assaulted, reports said. She was grabbed and thrown against a wall, reports said.

Vince is white, while White is black.

Vince is free on bond following his arraignment in county court in Boardman.