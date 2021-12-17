YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a suspect in the death of a Beaver Township man last month.

Gerald McMannis, 62, was indicted on a charge of murder for the Nov. 17 death of Joseph Catullo, 50.

Catullo was found dead in a Lesher Road home. McMannis was arrested two days later by Pennsylvania State Police and Poland Township police. At the time he was arrested, McMannis was driving a truck from the home where Catullo was found.

At his arraignment, prosecutors said McMannis had fled to West Virginia and Pennsylvania before he was followed into Ohio and arrested.

He has been in the Mahoning County Jail on $2 million bond since his arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield.

Police have not said how Catullo died or revealed a motive for his death.