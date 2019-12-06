Grand jury indicts Austintown man on charges that he attacked girlfriend

The latest incident James Kennedy faces charges for occured just before he was to serve a jail sentence for another matter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges for what police said was an attack on his girlfriend.

James Kennedy, 33, of Weston Avenue in Austintown, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault, felony domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

That incident happened just before Kennedy was to begin serving a five-day jail sentence on an unrelated matter. Reports said he punched and choked his girlfriend.

Kennedy has been in the county jail since his arrest in that case.