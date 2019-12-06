Grand jury indicts Austintown man on charges that he attacked girlfriend

Local News

The latest incident James Kennedy faces charges for occured just before he was to serve a jail sentence for another matter

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James Kennedy, III, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in Austintown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges for what police said was an attack on his girlfriend.

James Kennedy, 33, of Weston Avenue in Austintown, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault, felony domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

That incident happened just before Kennedy was to begin serving a five-day jail sentence on an unrelated matter. Reports said he punched and choked his girlfriend.

Kennedy has been in the county jail since his arrest in that case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com