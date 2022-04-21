YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted two men on charges related to the death of a man found in a cemetery in January.

Jamiyah Brooks and Nathaniel Austin face charges of aggravated murder and tampering with evidence as well as weapons charges in the January shooting death of Isiah Helms.

Helms’ was found in a cemetery on Liberty Road on January 30.

Brooks turned himself in to authorities in March. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Austin is not in local custody yet.