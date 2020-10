The two are accused of setting a carport on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted two people for a fire at a carport in September.

Matthew Alexander, 33, and Ashley Levin, 34, are facing two counts of aggravated arson as well as charges of aggravated burglary and breaking and entering.

Neither one of the pair is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

They are accused of setting a carport on fire Sept. 9, said township Fire Chief Andy Frost.

No one was injured in the blaze.

