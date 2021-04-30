Grand jury does not indict woman on murder charge in Youngstown shooting during dispute

The victim was killed during what police said was a domestic dispute

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County grand jury Thursday chose not to indict a woman who was charged with the shooting death of a man during a domestic dispute.

Celeste Curry, 58, had been charged with murder for the March 7 shooting death of a 62-year-old man in a home in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue.

Curry was questioned that day and released, only to be charged with murder March 25.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and city police have yet to release the victim’s name.

At the time she was charged, police said they had been consulting with prosecutors to determine if Curry should be charged.

Curry has been free on bond since she was arraigned in municipal court.