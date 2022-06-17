YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury decided this week to not indict a Youngstown man on manslaughter charges.

Eddie Bryant, Jr. had been accused of involvement in the death of Cornell Kennedy a year ago on the city’s North Side.

But members of the grand jury determined there wasn’t enough evidence to try Bryant.

Bryant had been free on bond from that case when he was arrested last weekend on an unrelated domestic violence charge in Warren.

At this point, authorities in Mahoning County say they will not be prosecuting him in the death of Kennedy.