Mahoning County grand jury chooses not to indict Cavs player on weapons charge

Porter's mother said the gun was hers and she had left it in the vehicle after going to the shooting range, according to an affidavit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday declined to indict a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on charges stemming from an auto accident in Milton Township.

The grand jury declined to indict Kevin Porter Jr. on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle that was bound over Dec. 3 to the grand jury from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

Porter was arrested Nov. 15 after crashing a Mercedes SUV he was driving in Milton Township. Reports said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a gun in the SUV.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said he could not comment on why the grand jury declined to indict Porter.

However, an affidavit provided by Porter’s mother, Ayanna Porter, said she has a concealed carry firearm license since 2018 and she owns several firearms. One of the firearms she owns was in the SUV Porter was driving when he crashed.

Although the SUV is registered in Porter’s name, the affidavit said Porter purchased it for his mother as a surprise gift and that is her primary vehicle. She said she went to a shooting range and left the gun in the car without telling Porter it was there.

Porter, in turn, borrowed her car not knowing the gun was there, the affidavit said.

The affidavit included copies of Ayanna Porter’s concealed carry license as well as paperwork showing the gun found in the car is registered to her.

A drug abuse charge filed in the case was dismissed before the case was bound over, and Porter pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to control. He was fined $25 and $85 court costs.