WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Grammy-winning saxophonist is coming to Robins Theatre in Warren this Summer.

Kenny G will be in town July 8 for “An Evening with Kenny G.” The evening starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7.

Kenny G won a Grammy for best instrumental composition back in 1994 for his song “Forever in Love.” His other hits include “Songbird,” “Heart and Soul” and “My Heart will Go On.”

Tickets will range from $39 to $99 plus fees. Presale opens Thursday at 10 a.m. for those with a “Friends of the Robins Theatre” membership.

More information and tickets can be found at the Robins Theatre website.