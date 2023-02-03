GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An acclaimed violinist and Grammy-nominated band will play at Gove City College next week.

Jeremy Kittel will perform with his acoustic quintet Kittel & Co. Their song “Chrysalis” was nominated for a Grammy.

According to a news release from Grove City College, the music “inhabits a space between classical and acoustic roots.”

There are also Celtic, bluegrass, folk and jazz “sensibilities” in their music.

Tickets are still available for the show that is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Ketler Auditorium of the Pew Fine Arts Center. General admission tickets are $20.

For tickets, visit alumni.gcc.edu/kittelandco. Discounts are available for Grove City College employees and students.