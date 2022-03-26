YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, the Youngstown State University Pipino Performing Arts Series came to a close for the season.

Grammy-award winning artist Karim Sulayman sang for a crowd of mostly fellow musicians.

“Just bring quality art to this area,” said Dana School of Music director Joe Carucci.

Sulayman took home a Grammy in 2019 for Best Classical Vocal Solo.

“For the Pipino series, we’re always trying to give the students a chance to work with the guest artists,” said YSU cello professor Kivie Cahn-Lipman.

Music students like Jae Mack had the opportunity to work with Sulayman during a master class.

“When a teacher gives a public lesson, sort of partially speaking to an audience, partially just working one-on-one with the student in front of an audience,” Cahn-Lipman said.

“We worked on some of how to interpret my songs, things I can do with my voice to make certain parts of the song more interesting,” Mack said.

The performers said they’re excited to be back out on stage after a break due to the pandemic.

“It’s great to connect with people live and make music on the spot,” said pianist Yi-Heng Yang.

“No matter how big or small the audience is, COVID was a reminder that we’re supposed to love what we do. I think having it take away from us reminded us that we’re here for a reason,” Sulayman said.

But sharing their wealth of knowledge of students was a rewarding experience.

“I love working with students, I’m at an age now where I have a certain amount of knowledge and it wouldn’t be right for me to just keep it all to myself,” Sulayman said.