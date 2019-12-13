Graduates celebrate completing Mahoning Mental Health Court’s diversion program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special graduation ceremony took place in Mahoning County on Thursday.

The Mental Health Court’s diversion program held commencement for individuals who made it through the program, which helps people make healthy changes to turn their lives around.

Judge Maureen Sweeney runs the court, along with her staff.

She talked about one woman who completed the program despite having a health setback.

“During the program, she suffered a stroke and she still made it through the program without a problem. But when you get someone through all that, there is a tie there, there’s an emotional responsibility, a relationship,” she said.

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel was the featured speaker.

The Mahoning County Mental Health Court has been around for 16 years.