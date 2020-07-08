Grab and go meals offered at some Youngstown city parks

The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation is hosting meal giveaways

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation is hosting meal giveaways.

Grab and go meals are being offered to children ages 5 to 17.

The giveaways are being held from noon until 1 p.m. at Lynn Park, 1940 Lynn Ave., and at John White Park,. 2300 Kimmel St.

The grab and go meals will be offered Monday through Friday until August 14.

Food cannot be eaten on site and meals are available while supplies last.

The program is sponsored by Children’s Hunger Alliance.

