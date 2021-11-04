Governor Mike DeWine announces millions in funding for traffic safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has allocated over $23 million to support local and statewide initiatives to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.

More than 170 grants were awarded to 132 local agencies in 66 counties and to 10 agencies for statewide programming. The grants are being funded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

“The programs supported by these grants do such important work to encourage safety on our roadways,” said DeWine. “By offering this grant funding each year, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office can help ensure that the message surrounding the dangers of distracted and impaired driving continues to be reinforced.”

“By offering this funding directly to our local traffic safety partners, they have the flexibility to use the funds in a way that best meets the individual needs of their communities,” said Felice Moretti, OTSO director “This funding will enhance their existing work, so it’s more impactful and saves more lives.”

Programs that received traffic safety grants include:

Statewide programming to conduct education, enforcement and awareness initiatives

Impaired driving enforcement and selective traffic enforcement programs to allocate overtime to officers in those investigations

Countywide OVI task forces to conduct high visibility enforcement, public awareness and impaired driving initiatives

Safe community programs to address traffic safety and impaired driving via alcohol or drugs, seat belt usage and distracted driving.

Local areas and departments receiving funding include the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department, the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Office, the Youngstown Police Department, the Canfield Police Department, National Safety Council Ohio Chapter, the Howland Township Police Department, the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren Police Department, the Fowler Township Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For a complete list of agencies receiving grants and the amounts, visit the Ohio Highway Safety Office’s website.