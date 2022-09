YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be in Youngstown Tuesday.

He’s expected to announce support for the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The details surrounding this support have not been released, but WKBN is told that it will help new and expanding businesses and bring jobs into downtown Youngstown.

DeWine will visit The YBI Tech Block Building at 3 p.m.

In August, DeWine visited Cortland as a part of his human trafficking task force grant program initiative.