Governor DeWine signs Senate bill fixing language in traffic camera funding plan

Prior to the amendment passing they were expected to not receive over $1.3 million in funding

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 163, which includes an amendment made by Rep. Tim Ginter, which corrects state law that cut local government funding (LGF) for Columbiana County and other counties for 2021.

Last year, House Bill 62 cut funding to counties using speed cameras. Any money generated from citations issued via speed camera was deducted from the next round of LGF.

For instance, communities in Columbiana County that used the speed cameras brought in more money from citations than they were expected to get in LGF. Other counties, that didn’t use cameras, also lost part of their money. Overall, it was going to be a loss of over $1.3 million to the county.

“An amendment I introduced last month corrects a technical oversight that reduced non-offending jurisdictions’ LGF payments within the same county as the offending jurisdiction,” said Ginter. “When I discovered this error had been made, I worked diligently to correct it. I am very pleased to see the governor sign this bill today with my amendment that will make this critical fix for LGF payments in our communities across Columbiana County.”

As of right now, only Liverpool Township will use the cameras next year. East Liverpool City voted them out after this year, and Wellsville quit using them last November.

According to a release from the Ohio House of Representatives, the amendment contains an emergency measure and will become law immediately and will:

Correct a technical oversight that reduced non-offending jurisdictions LGF payments within the same county as the offending jurisdiction

Reimburse any LGF payment reductions to non-offending jurisdictions in FY21. The offset will occur in the next monthly payment after the amendment is signed into law

Require the reimbursement to be transferred from the Ohio Highway and Transportation Safety Fund to the Local Government Fund

Hold other subdivisions in the same county harmless in the event that the traffic camera offset exceeds the amount of the subdivisions using traffic cameras would have otherwise received from the LGF

