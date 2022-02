SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is in Salem Wednesday morning.

WKBN was told that Columbiana County Chairman Dave Johnson invited him and that DeWine is there for campaigning and governor duties.

After having breakfast at Heggy’s in Salem, DeWine will be going to the Sustainable Opportunity Development (SOD) center in Salem for a tour and presentation.

WKBN was told that DeWine had a private fundraiser in the area Tuesday night.