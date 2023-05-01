YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is receiving a new member to its Board of Trustees.

Richard C. Fryda, CEO and president of Compco Industries in Columbiana, is replacing Dr. John Jakubek on the Board of Trustees.

Fryda’s term runs from Monday until April 30, 2023.

He has been personally named by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Fryda has been the acting CEO of Compco since 2007, leading a team that increased sales from $12 million to approximately $120 million.

Fryda is well-known in the community as well, working as a board member for Potential Development for Autism, Counselling Center of Columbiana County, and YSU’s Penguin Club, where he currently serves as president.