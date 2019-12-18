Governor and cabinet to hold meetings in Valley

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his cabinet will be in town Wednesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his cabinet will be in town Wednesday.

The entire cabinet will hold a series of meetings. The first will be at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield with a health roundtable followed by a full cabinet meeting.

The governor and his cabinet will then visit Akron Children’s Hospital where DeWine will sign a bill creating the Children’s Behavioral Health Prevention Network Stakeholder Group.

WKBN First News will follow the governor’s visit. Check back here and tune in to First News at Noon for updates.