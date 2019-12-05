Government looks to seize over $2 million from former Braking Point owner in fraud case

Investigators already seized over $390,000 at his home, along with a DeLorean similar to one used in the movie 'Back To The Future' and other vehicles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The federal government is looking to seize over $2.2 million from the former owner of Braking Point counseling center who pleaded guilty in October to fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors submitted a proposed order of forfeiture Wednesday to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio in the case against Ryan Sheridan.

Sheridan is expected to be sentenced January 23 by Judge Pearson on fraud charges.

Sheridan has already agreed to the seizure of over $2.2 million that was seized during a search warrant served in October of 2017 from a bank account.

At his home, investigators also seized over $390,000 along with a Cadillac Escalade, a DeLorean similar to the one used in the movie “Back To The Future,” a hearse used in the movie “Ghostbusters,” other vehicles and his Girard home on Marshal Road.

Judge Pearson signed an order approving the seizure of the money, assets and property on a preliminary basis, with the government posting the forfeiture notice for 30 days to give any third parties who may have a claim to any of the assets a chance to make their own claim.

Prosecutors said Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Investigators said the group developed a “standard protocol” for giving the same amount of Suboxone, a medication used to treat addiction, to every patient who came in for treatment. These patients were not evaluated by a properly licensed doctor first to determine if Suboxone was medically necessary, according to investigators.

Three other people, including Sheridan’s ex-wife, also pleaded guilty for their roles in the case.