Gov. Wolf gives OK for some schools and colleges to open in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that some schools in the state can open this summer, some as soon as June 5.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) said elementary and secondary schools in the state’s yellow and green phases can resume in-person instruction and activities beginning July 1 under a phased reopening approach.

Schools must develop a health and safety plan based on CDC guidelines and the state health department.

Guidance documents were released Wednesday laying out mitigation efforts for school communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colleges, tech schools and other post-secondary education schools and adult basic education programs can resume in-person instruction June 5. They, too, must have a health and safety plan in place.

“The Wolf administration remains committed to the safety and welfare of students, faculty and staff, and any reopening plan must be rooted in these principles,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “As school leaders resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year, the department recognizes the need for preliminary guidance to aid in planning for a return to in-person instruction, delivery of services, and resumption of extracurricular activities.”

The guidance gives school leaders a starting point to begin plans for reopening classrooms.

Some of the guidance includes:

Identifying a pandemic coordinator or team to lead response efforts

Steps to protect high-risk children and staff who may be at higher risk

Processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms

Guidelines for hygiene practices

Processes for cleaning and disinfecting

Guidelines for the use of face masks

Protocols for social distancing

Procedures for restricting large gatherings.

Plans must be approved by local boards of education and submitted to PDE. Those guidelines must also be posted to the school district’s website before the start of school.

State officials said guidance will evolve as further research is conducted.