YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- In recognition of Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 1, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will visit manufacturing facilities in Toledo, Strongsville, and here in Youngstown.

While in town, Governor DeWine will tour Taylor-Winfield Technologies.

After the tour, the Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Coalition will host a roundtable discussion on workforce development. The event is scheduled to start at 4PM.