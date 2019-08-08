Gov. DeWine to host mental health summit in Dayton

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, speaks alongside Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, right, during a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in the popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association will be hosting an event to help children deal with recent trauma in their community.

The event called “Building Resiliency: A Pediatric Mental Health Summit” will be September 26.

This summit is open to adults across the state who deal with children, including parents, coaches, school board personnel, counselors and health care professionals.

Attendees will learn how to notice and address signs of trauma in children. Advice will be given from experts in the mental health field.

Gov. DeWine said those in Dayton have faced traumatic events, like the mass shooting in the city’s Oregon District and tornadoes in the spring. He said he believes that this summit will provide resources that can prepare communities for the future.

“We know that children who face this type of turmoil have increased risk of depression and other mental illness, poor health and decreased life expectancy. Fortunately, there are proven ways to help,” he said. “Parents, teachers, and coaches can play a critical supportive role in helping build resiliency in children and reducing the negative impact of trauma. This summit will give members of the community tools to provide brighter outcomes for our children.”

President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital Deborah Feldman explained that this summit will be an important, first step in creating solutions to build resiliency in students and prepare them for the future.

Registration is not available yet, but it will be available at http://www.governor.ohio.gov.