Gov. DeWine: State of emergency in Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull and 60 other counties

The bridge in Kinsman was washed out after a storm Saturday morning.

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced an emergency declaration in over 60 counties Monday.

He said the month of June had mild temperatures with large amounts of rain which led to saturated grounds and dangerous roadway damage.

He released a statement Monday:

“Continued heavy rains on top of the saturated ground and flash flooding caused significant damage to roads all over the state. This emergency proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix road damage caused by these weather events.”

All counties included are: Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington and Wayne.