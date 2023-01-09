Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five executive orders within five minutes of taking the oath of office to serve his second term as governor.

Below are the five orders signed.

Anti-discrimination policy in state government

Governor DeWine has added to the state’s antidiscrimination policy that no person employed by any State Cabinet agency or by a State board or commission shall discriminate against any other State employee or candidate for State employment under the basis of “status of a nursing mother.”

This was added to the previous policy which already prevented discrimination against things such as race, color, origin, gender, gender identity and more.

Youth mentorship program for state employees

A new order was signed to promote mentorship among state employees.

According to Executive Order 2023-02D, Ohio is home to nearly 2.6 million children. The state also has nearly 50,000 employees.

Gov. DeWine’s new executive order will instruct the director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to develop a policy that provides no less than one hour of paid leave per pay period or 26 hours each calendar year — to exempt employees to participate in approved mentorship activities.

It also states, “state agencies, boards, and commissions shall encourage employees to serve as mentors to Ohio youth in need.”

Ban of Tik Tok, other foreign apps

Gov. DeWine signed a new executive order banning all state agencies, boards, and commissions from using or downloading any social media apps, channels and platforms that are owned by an entity located in China on a state-owned or state-leased device. It also prohibits accessing any website that is owned by an entity in China.

In addition to using these apps and websites on state devices, the order bans all state agencies, boards and commissions from using them in general.

This includes TikTok, Tencent QQ, Tencent Video, QQ International (QQi), Qzone, WeChat, Weibo, Xiao HongShu, Zhihu, Meituan, Toutiao, Alipay, Xiami Music, Tiantian Music, DingTalkfDing Ding, Douban, RenRen, Youku/Tudou, Little Red Book and Zhihu.

New Ohio Mental Health Insurance Office

Executive Order 2023-04D prioritizes health and wellness by directing the Ohio Department of Insurance to establish the Ohio Mental Health Insurance Assistance Office.

It also directs the Ohio Department of Insurance to “work collaboratively with employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and patient advocacy organizations to develop best practice standards for providing mental health and addiction insurance benefits.”

Addressing critical education and training needs

Gov. DeWine signed an order which will address critical education and training needs to support continued economic development across Ohio through a skilled workforce.

The Ohio Department of Education, Higher Education, and Job and Family Services, and the Office of Workforce Transformation are directed to conduct an asset mapping analysis of current programs in Ohio institutions of higher education and technical centers, analyze funding and produce recommendations for how to increase opportunities for Ohioans to pursue “certificates, credentials and degrees that will lead to critically needed in-demand jobs.”