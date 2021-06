COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the death of a correctional officer in Youngstown from COVID-19.

Christopher Jones died last Thursday. He worked at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

DeWine said Jones was also a youth football coach for the Austintown Little Colts for at least 20 years.

We were informed this morning that the ODRC family lost Correction Officer Christopher Jones, Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC). Mr. Jones passed away yesterday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Please keep his friends and family in your prayers at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/FraNWLSsjC — Ohio DRC (@DRCOhio) June 11, 2021

According to Jones’ obituary, he was 51. The obituary cites complications following Jones’ COVID-19 diagnosis as the cause of death.