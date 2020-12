This is on all public buildings and ground throughout Ohio from midnight to midnight Monday

(WKBN) – Governor DeWine announced Sunday, in honor of the lives lost on December 7, 1941, in the attack on Pearl Harbor, he has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half staff Monday.

This is on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio from midnight to midnight.

The order is also in accordance with orders from President Trump.