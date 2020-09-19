Gov. DeWine, Gov. Wolf orders flags to be lowered in honor of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WKBN) – Both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf have ordered flags at all public meetings in their respective states to be flown at half-staff in honor of the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“In honor of the life and legacy of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio effective immediately until sunset on the date of her interment.” Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio

“Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality,” said Gov. Wolf. “Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.” Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania

The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

