YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine will make a special stop in Youngstown Friday afternoon.

He will be in town to sign House Bill 191.

The bill will name the State Route 164 bridge at Interstate 680 in Mahoning County in honor of the late State Rep. Don Manning.

Manning was serving the 59th Ohio House District when he died unexpectedly in March 2020.

