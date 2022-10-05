AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine helped break ground Wednesday on a new addition at the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care in Austintown.

The new structure will be a greenhouse to help clients learn skills and a trade.

The governor also took the opportunity to listen to local leaders and talk about the campus and what it provides for the community. They also talked about what the state may be able to do to help them.

The campus started about five years ago when the state sold this property, which used to be the Youngstown Developmental Center.

