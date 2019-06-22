“Gotta Go Green Fest” encourages Trumbull County community to recycle

Polivka said the county is trying to expand services so even more materials can be recycled through its programs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County held its “Gotta Go Green Fest” in Warren on Saturday to promote their recycling facilities to the community.

The event included games, face-painting, crafts and music for kids. The idea behind the festivities was to encourage families to get into recycling.

In Trumbull County, even hard-to-handle items like appliances, televisions and car batteries can be recycled for free. Commissioner Dan Polivka said it was also important for parents to see the expansion of recycling in the county.

“We just recently expanded the hours since I became chairman in March. We are open every day out here, Monday through Friday now instead of just Wednesdays, and also some Saturdays, just trying to promote the recycling to the children in the community and families to come out and see what all we have to offer out here,” said Polivka.

He said the county is trying to expand services so even more materials can be recycled through its programs.

For more information, visit gottagogreen.org.