GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday night.

It happened on State Route 45 near Calla Road around 8:25 p.m. According to the Canfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the man was traveling on Route 45 when he hit a tree.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with serious injuries.

Troopers are investigating.