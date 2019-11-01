Goshen police say suspect beat woman, sending her to hospital

Police say during his arrest, Lawson complained that his wrists hurt from the handcuffs, requesting to go to the hospital

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Goshen say a man severely beat a woman, leaving her with a shoe mark on her stomach, a black eye, swollen lip and knots on her head.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on Salem Alliance Road, where they reported finding the victim. Police said she was upset and reported that Cody Lawson, 23, assaulted her.

The woman told police that she and Lawson were arguing prior to the attack. She said Lawson wouldn’t let her leave, tossed her around and put her into a chokehold, punching her in the face multiple times. She said during this attack, Lawson threatened to kill her, according to a police report.

The woman said Lawson also head-butted her and began hitting himself in the face, spitting blood on her.

The woman was able to call 911 after locking herself in a bathroom, the police report details.

Crews transported the woman to the hospital.

Later that day, police received a report that Lawson returned to the home. He was found sleeping in a bedroom and was arrested, according to the report.

Police said Lawson was argumentative toward officers and complained that his wrist hurt from the handcuffs. He requested to be transported to the hospital, the report stated.

Lawson was later taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and unlawful restraint.