GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Goshen Township police are investigating a car accident.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Route 14 and Middletown Road.

The person in the car is expected to be OK, but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

The vehicle was heavily damaged.